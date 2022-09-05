Vai (VAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.28 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.28 million and $992.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004701 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

