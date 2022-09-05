Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.82. 131,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 26.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $785,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 419.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 303,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after acquiring an additional 245,371 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 124.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

