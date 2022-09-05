Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.67. 1,183,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,761,369. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35.

