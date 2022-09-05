Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Treynor Bancshares Inc.

Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,636,000 after buying an additional 342,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

