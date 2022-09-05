Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,764,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 140,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 288,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 196,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $40.61. 769,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,752,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

