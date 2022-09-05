Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Raised by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,536,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $207.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

