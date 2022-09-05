Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $186.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

