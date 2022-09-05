Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.20.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

