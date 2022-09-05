Venus Achieves Market Cap of $60.30 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $60.30 million and $1.80 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $4.95 or 0.00024974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,848.03 or 1.00053639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00063114 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001682 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

