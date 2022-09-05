VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. VEON has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
