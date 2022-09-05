Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,842 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,206,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,670,855. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

