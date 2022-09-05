Vesper (VSP) Market Cap Reaches $4.24 Million

Vesper (VSP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Vesper has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002444 BTC on popular exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $74,184.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002492 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00840399 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015703 BTC.
Vesper Profile
Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,802,039 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.
Vesper Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
