Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Vicinity Centres Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRAF opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Vicinity Centres has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

