VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Shares Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 108,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

