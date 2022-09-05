Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 345,374 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $96,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,514,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,533 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $80.24. 2,844,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,554,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

