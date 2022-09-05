Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 10,257 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $37,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $430.21. The company had a trading volume of 67,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,037. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.27.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.