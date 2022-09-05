Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 11,613 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,101,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,550,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.69. 302,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

