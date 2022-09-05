Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,801,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Shares of AMT traded down $6.79 on Monday, reaching $250.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.31. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

