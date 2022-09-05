Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,964 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $40,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 676,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 242,227 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $157.25. The stock had a trading volume of 83,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,219. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

