Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,705,213 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257,834 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for approximately 4.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.77% of UBS Group worth $521,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 93.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 593,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,004,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,514,000 after purchasing an additional 654,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $185,285,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group Profile

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $15.52. 213,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

