Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 13,029 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $52,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after acquiring an additional 462,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $552,369,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 146,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,826. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

