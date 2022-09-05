Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 166,159 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,159 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $159,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 376,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,696. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

