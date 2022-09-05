Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 22,478 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 979,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,478 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $60,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 65,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 747,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $61.15. 574,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,096,221. The firm has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.