Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,006 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76,836 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $73,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.14. 158,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,125. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.