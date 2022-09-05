Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $21.09 million and $983,688.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,781,536 coins and its circulating supply is 80,806,324 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

