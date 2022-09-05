Warp Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $68,700.03 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $68,700.03 and $4.43 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $14.70 or 0.00074127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001596 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

