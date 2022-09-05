Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apple (AAPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently:

8/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/22/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/19/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $177.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Apple was given a new $177.07 price target on by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research to $177.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $173.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $168.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $139.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/29/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $185.00.

7/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $166.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/26/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $185.00.

7/25/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/20/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Apple was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/13/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $167.00 to $166.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $191.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $155.81. 4,986,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,967,586. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

