Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lowered to “Sell” at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.35.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after buying an additional 343,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Western Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Western Digital by 883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,430 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

