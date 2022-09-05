Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 548,469 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,469 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $58,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.40. 31,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $851.21 million, a P/E ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

