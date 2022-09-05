Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 90,409 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,409 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $81,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 417,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.