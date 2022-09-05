Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 290,722 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,722 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.1% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $119,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $16,582,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 78,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.98. 207,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,771. The company has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.37.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

