Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $65.14 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,969,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,386 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $65,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.87. 26,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,997. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

