Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $74.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,070 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $74,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,865,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.08. 170,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

