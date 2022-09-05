Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $80.37 Million Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401,550 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $80,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 609,340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Rambus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. 15,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,243. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.