Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 159,507 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,258,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,507 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 3.79% of Ecovyst worth $60,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 391,732 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 72.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 619,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 21.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Price Performance

NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. 20,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,085.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,085.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Ecovyst Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.