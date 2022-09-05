Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 77,271 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 691,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,271 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Valero Energy worth $70,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 80,021 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VLO traded up $3.18 on Monday, hitting $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.