Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Prologis worth $89,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.89. 75,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,511. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

