Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Whole Earth Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $39,265.68 and $37,183.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn.

