Wick Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

UNP stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.94. 75,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,382. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.