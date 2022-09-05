Wick Capital Partners LLC Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,805,000 after acquiring an additional 263,222 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 169,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.86. The company had a trading volume of 117,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

