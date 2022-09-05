Wing Finance (WING) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Wing Finance (WING) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $31.80 million and $48.67 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $11.32 or 0.00057344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,525 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wing Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

