Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.00.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 1.6 %

Workday stock opened at $158.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.90. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of -203.26 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Workday by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.