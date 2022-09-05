Workiva (NYSE:WK) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

WK opened at $66.41 on Thursday. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $57,921,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 23.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 362,293 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 31.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

