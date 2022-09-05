Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $184,780.49 and $19.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00014264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838898 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

