Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.32 Million

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market cap of $35.32 million and approximately $872,170.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Wrapped Centrifuge Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars.

