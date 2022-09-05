XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Price Performance

XPeng stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 27.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.