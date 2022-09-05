xWIN Finance (XWIN) Price Hits $0.63

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. One xWIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003184 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, xWIN Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. xWIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $513,290.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002163 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00037095 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000283 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000227 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014266 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00081459 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About xWIN Finance

xWIN Finance is a coin. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,970,173 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xWIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards. Telegram | Medium “

