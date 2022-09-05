YEE Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (YEE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $174,573.46 and approximately $18,482.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

