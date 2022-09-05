YetiSwap Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (YTS)

YetiSwap (YTS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, YetiSwap has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. YetiSwap has a total market capitalization of $89,840.73 and approximately $41,734.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YetiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.
About YetiSwap
YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling YetiSwap
Receive News & Updates for YetiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YetiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.