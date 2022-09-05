Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Zumiez Trading Down 1.4 %

ZUMZ stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,003 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,460 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

